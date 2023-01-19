Photos From Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Kaduna State

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Rally of the Labour Party was held yesterday at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna which was part of their preparations towards the February 25th poll in the country.

The Labour Party as the third force to compete at the peak with the other two major political parties, All Progressives Congress and People’s Democratic Party as was the case in past yet again pulled a large number of supporters and mammoth of crowd who were in attendance to receive the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

They were given heroic welcome from the good people of the State who were heard chanting their names upon making their arrival at the campaign ground, which they also replicated by waving to them for their unrelenting efforts towards making a new Nigeria possible.

Peter Obi while giving his speech shared with the good people of the State some of their party manifestos and some of the action plans which they have in stock if elected into office and corridor of power.

