Photos From Chelsea’s Training Session

Chelsea players have continued to train ahead of their important game against Liverpool this Sunday and fans are happy to see them doing just fine ahead of the game.

Ahead of the game, some members of the Chelsea’s first team were seen training as well as new signing, Sanches (Goalkeeper).

Below are some of the photos from the training sessions;

The likes of Nicholas Jackson, Sanches, Enzo Fernandes, and Reece James were all seen training real hard while they were no signs of Nkunku.

Chelsea goes into the game tomorrow on the back of a successful preseason training, and they will be hoping to make it a win against Liverpool to kickstart a better campaign.

The Blues hard a tough campaign last season after finishing 12th on the Premier League, and fans would be hoping to see the club do better than last season.

Let’s have your thoughts on the photos the comment section.

