Photos From Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Rally In Kano State

The Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar recently shared pictures of himself from his Presidential rally in Kano state.

The pictures were posted on the official Facebook page of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar. Check out the screen capture of the post below;

According to his statement recently, Atiku Abubakar said; “Kano, as a city of commerce, finds an appeal in our mission to Recover Nigeria”.

Furthermore, The Presidential candidate said; “Recovery means returning Kano to its place of pride in industry and entrepreneurship”.

Additionally, Atiku Abubakar said; “On behalf of my team, I wish to share my deepest appreciation to the people of Kano for such a large turnout”.

During the campaign, Atiku Abubakar promised the people that he will restore the state to its status as the country’s commercial nerve centre if elected as the next president.

Atiku Abubakar also said he will prioritize agriculture and provide the road infrastructure to link Kano to neighbouring states.

