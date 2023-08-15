NEWS

Photos: Former Governor Wike Meets APC National Chairman, Ganduje In Abuja

According to Vanguard, Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state, has met with Abdullahi Ganduje, the new national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who was now a minister-designated was received by the national chairman of the APC at his residence in Abuja State, on Tuesday.

The ruling APC in a post on its official twitter account, said the former governor’s visit to Ganduje was to congratulate him on his election.

According to the statement, “HE. Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state and a minister-designate, paid a congratulatory visit to HE. Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the national chairman at his residence in Abuja.”

Recall that Ganduje was elected as the national chairman of the APC while the former senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru became the APC national secretary about two weeks ago. They were elected after the ouster of Iyiola Omisore and Abdullahi Adamu as secretary and chairman, respectively.

Photo credit: Vanguard.

