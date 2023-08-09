NEWS

PHOTOS: Ex Emir Of Kano Meets Niger Republic Coup Leader

According to a recently publicized news a credible news outlet “The Punch papers” on its official Twitter handle some moments ago, it was made known that the former Emir of Kano state, has reportedly met with the coup leader in Niger Republic.

The Punch reported that the ex Emir of Kano state, Khalifah Muhammad Sanusi, met with Niger Republic coup leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, today being the 9th of August, 2023. Below are some photos from the alleged meeting.

Furthermore, the news outlet reported that this meeting comes after the Economic Community of West African states’ 7-day ultimatum to the military junta to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to office expired on Sunday.

After these pictures popped up on social media, different reactions trooped in from many netizens as they took to the comment section to air their views.

Article Source: The Punch papers || Twitter NG

MICHAELSPRESH (
)

