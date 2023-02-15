NEWS

Photos: Check Out The Crowd That Attended Tinubu’s Mega Rally In Rivers State

(Tinubu in River State)

The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has spent the past couple of weeks holding rallies across different states and regions of the country. This time, he’s once again visited the South South region for his campaign rally.

Following a successful rally in Imo State, the former governor of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stormed the city of Port Harcourt for the APC campaign rally. He was accompanied by his vice, Kashim Shettima and other dignitaries/candidates of the APC to the rally. The rally was held at one of the biggest stadiums in River State, the Liberation Stadium and the event was attended by thousands of people across the state.

Below are some photos of crowd from the rally.

The APC campaign rally in River State is also among the last of the rallies by the ruling party as the presidential election closes in. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

