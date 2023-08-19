PHOTOS: Caicedo & Enzo Fernandez all smiles as Chelsea players train ahead of West Ham clash

Several players like Noni Madueke, Moises Caicedo and Mason Burstow were spotted at Cobham training center yesterday as the Blues train ahead of the London Derby against West Ham United on Sunday.

Both sides were held to a draw in their Premier League opener. Chelsea played a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge while Solanke’s late goal helped Bournemouth secured a 1-1 draw against the Hammers.

Chelsea have won 149 English Premier League London derby games and could be the second side to reach 150 in the League after Arsenal. New manager, Mauricio Pochettino will also be eyeing his first Premier League as Chelsea manager this season.

The Hammers have lost 11 of their last 16 Premier League London derbies (W2 D3), with both wins coming against Fulham last campaign. David Moyes’ side have also lost more London derbies in the Premier League than any other side (119).

Photo Credit: Getty images

