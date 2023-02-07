PHOTOS: Buhari, Tinubu & APC Leaders Visit Emir Of Kastina

NEWS

The president of the federal republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) and the presidential candidate under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside some leaders of the party has reportedly visited the Emir of Kastina state, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

While the president was speaking at the palace of the monarch on Monday, the 6th of February, 2023, it was said that he presented the presidential candidate of the party to the Emir and the Emirate Council. See photos below.

According to report, it was said that in a statement issued by the president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, he urged the monarch and the council to show their support in the forthcoming general presidential election which would be coming up in some weeks time.

The president also reportedly seized the opportunity to visit, as well as payed his condolence to the leaders of the state that were affected by the recent terrorist attack on vigilantes in Bakori Local Government Area.

