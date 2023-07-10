PHOTOS: Barcelona Players Arrived At Ciutat Esportiva For Medical Check Up Ahead Of Pre-Season

Barcelona football club of Spain players have reportedly today arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva mainly to have their medical check up done in full preparations ahead of the pre-season tour, which will be a blueprint to what could be expected from the new campaign that is set to kick off by August.

The Catalan giant in the last campaign were phenomenal and exceptional with their level of delivery most significantly in the Spanish La Liga Santander which is the domestic top-flight league.

The Los Blaugranas in the competition enjoyed a blistering run of form despite struggling for form in the European competition, thereby emerged as the Champions of Spain ahead the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal among other top teams who were also strong contenders.

Barcelona during this summer break will commenced their pre-season games on 22nd of July against Juventus after which they will face Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan which will be their last game comes August 1st.

Barcelona players with adequate readiness to kick off the campaign through the pre-season games have then all been cleared to be fully fit to take on any opponent, with all their pre-season games expected to be a thrilling and keenly contested encounter.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)