Photos: Atiku Reacts To Massive Crowd, Hails People Of Zamfara For Their Love.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has hailed the people of Zamfara State for their massive turn out during his Political rally in the state. The presidential candidate, Atiku who revealed his joyful mood on his verified facebook page vowed to restore prosperity, security education, enhanced education and more as he thanked the people of Zamfara for their love.

He wrote “Our recover Nigeria rally Gusau this afternoon was electrifying. All through the streets of the city to the rally ground were people expressing convil joy

My message to Zamfara was the same as other places we have visited in the North West. If and when the People’s Democratic Party, PDP is returned, we shall be returning with prosperity, security, Education enhanced agriculture and more.

I cannot thank the people of Zamfara enough for the love they showed my team and I today despite the inclement weather – AA

