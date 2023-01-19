PHOTOS: Atiku Abubakar Arrives In Ibadan On A Plane, Stirs Reactions Online.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has recently made taken to his official Facebook page a few minutes ago, to share some new photos. In the photos, Atiku Abubakar arrived at Ibadan in a plane as he got a warm welcome from fans and followers based there. The photos has attracted lots of reactions from over a thousand fans and followers.

He also accompanied the photos with a write up as he said, “I just landed in Ibadan for what promises to be a historic political rally.”

Many people who saw this were amazed as to what they saw as they commended Atiku Abubakar on how he takes his time to attend the Peoples Democratic Party l’s rallies held in different states, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

What are your thoughts and opinions on this? Kindly share them with us as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

Content created and supplied by: Bettertainment (via 50minds

News )

#PHOTOS #Atiku #Abubakar #Arrives #Ibadan #Plane #Stirs #Reactions #OnlinePHOTOS: Atiku Abubakar Arrives In Ibadan On A Plane, Stirs Reactions Online. Publish on 2023-01-19 13:29:09