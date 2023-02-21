PHOTOS: Asiwaju Tinubu Bows His Head To Greet Oluwo While Meeting With Yoruba And Southwest Leaders

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 general election in Nigeria is getting more closer with barely four days to go, every political party and candidate are still very much on track by trying to put finishing touches to every of their electioneering campaign process.

This was in line with the ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who yesterday met with the Yoruba and Southwest Leaders at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos State.

This was majorly one of the plans to keep canvassing votes from the electorates with more than 20 Yoruba traditional rulers in attendance for the big event alongside some other notable figures and party stakeholders.

One notable thing following the arrival of the former Lagos State Governor and APC flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was his time dedicated to greet almost every dignitaries waiting for his arrival.

One side attraction seen while Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was greeting the traditional rulers was his gesture shown while he greeted the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba AbdulRosheed Akanbi which was seen as a special greeting as he bowed his head while stretching his hand forward for a handshake with one of the popular Yoruba kings in the Southwest region.

This has garnered and stirred several mixed reactions hitherto having got many people talking by commending the former Lagos State Governor for his shown of respect for the norms and customs of the land.

Some other pictures from the big event could be seen below:

