Photos As Tinubu’s Son, Seyi Is Pictured With The Ooni Of Ife In Osun

The Son of the former Governor of Lagos State and also the Incumbent Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has taken to his Instagram page to share his pictures as he prostate yo greet the Ooni Of Ife at his palace in Osun State.

Seyi Tinubu visited the Ooni Of Ife during his campaign processes in Osun State. Here is the screenshot evidence of the post on Instagram below.

Credit: Seyi Tinubu/ Instagram.

Seyi shared the pictures and he Wrote; “We continued our dialogue with youths across the south west for the Tinubu/Shettima mandate. Yesterday, it was the turn of Osun State. I would like to express my profound gratitude to the people of Osun, the reception was not only mind blowing. It was also an extremely emotional”

He further said; “Like I said to the people I spoke with today, Asiwaju’s team is fully behind them during this time. And they also expressed their readiness for election and victory of Asiwaju in Osun State all round. Can’t say this enough. Asiwaju represents the hope that together, young and not so young, we can build a nation to be proud of. A Nigeria We Will Be Proud Of”

Seyi Tinubu also paid a visit to other traditional rulers in the states as shown in the pictures above.

