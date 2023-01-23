Photos: As The Glory Of All Lands, Bayelsa Didn’t Disappoint – Atiku Reacts To Massive Turn Out

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the massive turn out during his rally in Bayelsa. The People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, who revealed his reaction in his verified facebook page noted that Bayelsa didn’t disappoint him.

He wrote on his Facebook page, “As the glory of all lands, Bayelsa didn’t disappoint. Bayelsans turned up for the People’s Democratic Party as a show of unbridled support and belief in our plan to recover Nigeria. I commend the zeal, and I say a big thank you!- AA”.

However, during his rally in Bayelsa, Atiku promised to devolve more power to Niger Delta, Atiku noted that the region does not need to beg the federal government for every because it produces the nation’s resources. Speaking further, he also vowed to restructure Nigeria “We propose to restructure this country. You people in the Niger Delta need more restructuring than any part of the country” Atiku noted

