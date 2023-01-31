Photos As Peter Obi Hosts The EU Election Observation Mission To Nigeria, Led By Mr. Thomos Boserup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the picture from social media has revealed that the former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has hosted the Eu election observation mission to Nigeria, Led by Mr. Thomos Boserup.

The pictures of the meeting were posted on the official Facebook page of the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi.

While sharing the pictures of the meeting on social media, he states that “Today, I met with the EU election observation mission to Nigeria, led by Mr. Thomos Boserup, the deputy chief observer. We exchanged views on an array of issues germane to the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

His meeting with the EU election observation mission to Nigeria is coming on the same day he attended his presidential campaign rally in Jigawa state, ahead of the 2023 general election.

