Photos As Peter Obi Campaign In Cham, Kaltung In Southern Gombe

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than one month and a few weeks, it will interest you to note that the campaigns are gaining much momentum as several presidential candidates in the quest to market themselves keep traveling from state to state to convince Nigerians to vote for them in the forthcoming coming election. The likes of Peter Obi of the LP, Bola of Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP have been touring different states in Nigeria to woo Nigerians.

According to information sourced from Vanguard and other reliable platforms, it will interest you to note that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and his campaign team were gallantly in Adamawa State yesterday for the party’s presidential campaign rally ahead of the next month’s presidential election.

see more photos

It will interest you to note that Peter Obi was also in Southern Gombe today He covered 3 cities in Adamawa and Gombe state today. He visited Cham and Kaltung all in Gombe today. Kaltungo is a local govt immediately after Billiri LGA. While Cham is a town in Balanga LGA. Many of his supporters (Obidients) and Nigerians have opined that Peter Obi is very hardworking! Very energetic and vibrant! The people need a President who will work for the country.

Do you think Peter Obi is working hard enough?

Content created and supplied by: Kingscommunications (via 50minds

News )

#Photos #Peter #Obi #Campaign #Cham #Kaltung #Southern #GombePhotos As Peter Obi Campaign In Cham, Kaltung In Southern Gombe Publish on 2023-02-01 06:28:05