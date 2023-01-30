This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photos As Peter Obi And Baba-Ahmed Hold Townhall Meeting With Youths In Dutse, Jigawa State

It is no longer news that the former executive governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi earlier arrived in the city of Dutse, Jigawa state.

In regard to this, the picture from social media has revealed that Peter Obi and his presidential campaign team are currently holding a town hall meeting with the youth in the state.

While sharing the pictures on his official Twitter handle, he states that “Here we are, at the youth town hall event in Dutse, Jigawa state.

He was accompanied by a member of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, which includes a human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, national chairman of the labor party, Governorship, senatorial, and House of Representatives candidates who is contesting under the platform of the Labour Party in Jigawa state.

Below is the picture of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, his campaign team, and the Youth in Jigawa state.

