Photos As Peter Obi Alongside His Campaign Team Meet With The Gbong Gwom Of Jos In Plateau State

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, His Excellency the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi with his campaign team has met The Gbong Gwom Of Jos, His Royal Highness Dr. Jacob Gyang Babu at his palace in Jos, Plateau state.

Peter Obi was in the state to attend his presidential campaign rally ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to the statement from the official Twitter handle of Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilizatwhich which is supporting his presidential bid, it was reported that “Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti has visited the palace of His Royal Highness, Dr. Jacob Gyang Buba Gbong Gwom of Jos, Plateau state.

His entourage includes the National Chairman of the Labour Party, the Director General, members of his presidential campaign council, and senatorial and House of Representatives candidates who is contesting under the platform of the Labour party in Plateau state.

Below is the picture from the palace of the Gbong Gwom Of Jos In Plateau State.

