Photos as Maj Gen. VT Okoro visits retired soldier who treated him kindly when they met in Jos

It was reported this morning in the online edition of the Punch paper that Major General V.T. Okoro, GOC of the 2 Division in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, had a touching reunion with his former Chief Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer (WO) Adegoke, who is now retired, the day before.

Okoro’s early days as an officer at a military post in Jos, the capital of the Plateau State, were reportedly when they first crossed paths, however it is unclear what their relationship was like at the time.

A tweet from a popular Nigerian military blog implied that Adegoke, back when he was DanArewa, had been courteous to the young commander.

The tweet featured a photo of Major General Okoro and W.O. Adegoke and urged present military troops to act honourably at all times because of the lasting influence their acts would have long after they had left their positions.

