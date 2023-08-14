Photos as forum of former Deputy Governors in Nigeria pay visit to Ganduje at APC’s secretariat

According to a tweet that was made on the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) today, it was reported that the forum of the former governors in the country, who were led by the forum’s chairman, His Excellency Chris Alozie Akomas, paid a courtesy visit to the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

It was reported that during their discussion, the forum promised to work with the former Sokoto State governor in all areas, in order to move the country forward and for the interest of all Nigerians at large.

The tweet reads, “The forum of Former Deputy Governors in Nigeria led by its Chairman & former Deputy Governor of Abia State, HE. Chris Alozie Akomas, paid a congratulatory visit to the National Chairman, HE. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the Party’s National Secretariat.”

The tweet further reads, “The forum promised to work with him in all areas for the betterment of the country and in the interest of all Nigerians.”

Moses21 (

)