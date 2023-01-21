NEWS

Photos As Atiku Abubakar Arrives Minna, Niger State For His Presidential Campaign Rally

As campaigns ramp up toward the forthcoming general election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are currently holding its presidential campaign rally in the city of Minna, Niger state.

In regard to this, His Excellency the former vice president of Nigeria and PDP presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar has arrived at Minna to attend the presidential rally.

While sharing the picture of his arrival on his official Twitter handle, he reveal that he just landed in Minna, the power state.

He was received that the Minna International Airport by the Niger state PDP chairman, Governorship candidate, and the leaders of the party in the state.

Atiku Abubakar’s visits to Niger state are coming barely some days after holding his presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo state which was witnessed by a large crowd of supporters.

Below is the picture of his arrival in Minna with the members of his presidential campaign council.

