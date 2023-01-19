Photos As Atiku Abubakar Arrived Ibadan, Oyo State For His Presidential Campaign Rally

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The presidential candidate of the opposition peoples democratic party, Atiku Abubakar has arrived in Ibadan, Oyo state, Southwest for his presidential campaign rally which is currently ongoing in the state.

While sharing the pictures of his arrival at the Ibadan International Airport, he states that “I just landed in Ibadan for what promises to be a historic political rally.

He was accompanied by the executive governor of Delta state and PDP vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Udom Emmanuel, Governor Aminu Tambuwal who is the Director General of his campaign team, members of his presidential campaign council, and was welcomed by senatorial and House of Representatives candidates who is contesting under the platform of the people’s democratic party in the state.

While in Oyo state, the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar will be meeting with the traditional rulers in Oyo state to seek their blessing.

