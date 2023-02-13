Photos As Atiku Abubakar And His Running Mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Arrived Calabar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa recently arrived Calabar, Cross River state.

Atiku Abubakar posted the new pictures on his official Facebook page. Check out the screen capture of the post below;

According to his statement recently, Atiku Abubakar said; “Upon landing in Calabar for what promises to be a great rally for the PDP presidential campaign, my team and I headed straight to consult with the paramount ruler of Bakassi and Chairman of the Cross River State Council of Chiefs, Etim Okon Edet, alongside all the paramount rulers from all the 18 local government areas in Cross River State”.

Additionally, The Presidential candidate said; “I thank the monarchs for the priceless gift of their counsels. As one, we shall get it done”.

Below are some pictures of Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Calabar;

The Chairman of the Cross River State Council of Chiefs, Etim Okon Edet welcomed Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa with great pleasure and hospitality. they also discussed some important issues regarding the continuity of Cross River state.

Legendary (

)