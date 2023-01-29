This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PHOTOS: APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Visits The Oba Of Benin

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), paid a visit to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II on Sunday, the 29th of January, 2023.

This comes after Tinubu took his campaign to Benin City, Edo State where he held a town hall meeting with social groups, political leaders and professionals from various sectors.

He urged the people to support his party in the forthcoming February 25 election.

At the place of the Oba of Benin where His Majesty, Oba Ewuare II in the company of traditional rulers from Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts, the APC presidential candidate commended the president for being considerate and finally extending the deadline for the swapping of the old notes to the redesigned naira notes.

He further stated that he was appealing for the extension of the deadline, hence the reason why he came late.

Asiwaju Tinubu promised that if elected president, he will explore the rich mineral resources, especially gas in Edo State, as they will be exporter to European countries.

He also added that he will fight for the restitution of all the artefacts that have been taken away from Benin.

“Your Majesty, count on me, bless me. We will be able to achieve great employment for our youth,”

Tinubu said to the king.

The Oba of Benin appreciated Tinubu, especially for his thoughtfulness for the artefacts in the museum.

