Photos and Videos as Supporters Flood Kafancha, Kaduna State, to rally for Obi/Datti in style

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his vice, Datti-Baba Ahmed, took another phase of their campaign rally to the streets of Kafancha, Kaduna State, on Saturday afternoon, making it his second campaign rally held in Kaduna. Supporters of the LP presidential candidate spread out like a mantle as they welcomed the LP candidate and his vice president.

The supporters trooped out and flooded the streets of Kafancha as they rallied for Obi/Datti in style. They were seen holding the LP flag and flapping it to show their support and solidarity for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

However, upon his arrival, Peter Obi posted on his official Twitter account about his visit to the palace of His Royal Majesty Ufuwai Bonet, Chief of Kagoro, where he met with the traditional Kaduna council and appreciated their wise counsel and prayers for him.

So far, the Labour Party has successfully carried out their campaign rallies in various states in the country, such as Nassarawa, Lagos, Oyo, Abuja, Abia, Kogi, Cross River, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Ekiti, the Plateau, Niger, and today in Kafancha, Kaduna State.

