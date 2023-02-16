Photos And Video Of Asiwaju Tinubu’s Visit To Governor Seyi Makinde Ahead Of APC Rally In Ibadan

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was live today in Ibadan the Oyo State capital for his presidential campaign rally ahead of the February 25th poll.

The former Lagos State Governor who is also one of the leading front-runners ahead of the next presidential election landed at the Ibadan Airport before heading to the State metropolis where he was welcomed by massive supporters already waiting for his arrival.

Shortly after this, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu headed to the Oyo State Government House mainly to pay a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde ahead of the big event which is set to take place at the Mapo Hall.

On Asiwaju Tinubu’s arrival at the Oyo State Government House, he was received with open arms by Governor Seyi Makinde who gave him a warm reception alongside his entourage and convoy thereby made them felt at home.

Governor Seyi Makinde was so elated to welcome the APC presidential candidate into his abode which was also the case yesterday for his G5 fraction group counterpart, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike who replicated the same energy while the APC held their rally at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt Rivers State.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Content created and supplied by: DonJay1 (via 50minds

News )

