Photos: Alhaji Aliko Dangote Pays A Courtesy Visit To The Chairman Of APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

On 11th August, 2023 the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote paid a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Kano State, and also the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at his office in Abuja, Nigeria. 

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote along with some of his allies pay a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Kano State, and also the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at his office in Abuja. Upon arrival, the Nigerian business tycoon, Alhaji Aliko Dangote was received by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at his office in Abuja. The reason why Alhaji Aliko Dangote visited the former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is to congratulate him on his new position as the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Source: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR Via Facebook 

