Photos: Alhaji Aliko Dangote Pays A Courtesy Visit To The Chairman Of APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

On 11th August, 2023 the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote paid a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Kano State, and also the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at his office in Abuja, Nigeria.

Source: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR Via Facebook

