PHOTOS: Aerial View Of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign Rally In Lagos State.

It is no longer news that the presidential candidate under the platform of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, held a campaign rally in Lagos state today being the 11th of February, 2023, in preparation for the forthcoming general presidential election which will be taking place in some weeks time.

Interestingly, it was reported that a mammoth crowd which include youth, men and women came out in numbers to show their support for their preferred presidential candidate. Below are photos from the aerial view of the campaign rally.

According to report, it was said that Peter Obi and his campaign team visited Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) and the Alaba International Market which recorded a massive crowd in attendance.

Meanwhile, it should be known that Peter Obi has been regarded as one of the three formidable forces jousting for the presidential seat in Aso Rock, Abuja, alongside Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

