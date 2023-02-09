Photo: Checkout The European Observer That Was Spotted In Peter Obi’s Presidential Rally In Abuja

A picture has gone viral on various social media platforms, supposedly showing a European Election Observer standing amongst the crowd during Peter Obi’s presidential campaign rally today in Abuja.

Labour Party flagged off their presidential campaign today in the Federal Capital Territory and their supporters in the state filled the venue of the rally. With the rally yet to kick off, a European observer (as boldly written on the back of his clothe) was seeing standing and taking a look around the venue. He had a camera with him so it’s safe to assume that he took a few photos before and during the rally. Here is the photo of the observer…

With just 2 weeks to the election day, election observers outside the country will have their eyes firmly fixed on the progression of things within the country. With the naira redesign policy and the fuel scarcity, the situation of things in the country is not as quiet as it was during the 2019 election period.

