Photo: Atiku Abubakar Alongside His Campaign Team Visit The Emir Of Kano, His Highness Aminu Bayero

A few hours ago, His Excellency the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, took to his social media to reveal that he has visited the Emir of Kano, His Highness Aminu Ado Bayero.

While posting the picture of the visits on his official Facebook page, he states that “His Highness Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano is an amiable Monarch at all times, he made the impression yet again when I led my team to his Palace on a courtesy visit ahead of our rally in the great ancient city of Kano state.

Atiku Abubakar was in Kano state to attend his presidential campaign rally with his the members of presidential campaign team, which includes the executive governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state and some PDP Nothern leader of the party.

Below is a group picture of Atiku Abubakar alongside his campaign team with the Emir of Kano, His Highness Aminu Bayero

