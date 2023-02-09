NEWS

Photo: Atiku Abubakar Alongside His Campaign Team Visit The Emir Of Kano, His Highness Aminu Bayero

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago, His Excellency the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, took to his social media to reveal that he has visited the Emir of Kano, His Highness Aminu Ado Bayero.

While posting the picture of the visits on his official Facebook page, he states that “His Highness Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano is an amiable Monarch at all times, he made the impression yet again when I led my team to his Palace on a courtesy visit ahead of our rally in the great ancient city of Kano state.

Atiku Abubakar was in Kano state to attend his presidential campaign rally with his the members of presidential campaign team, which includes the executive governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state and some PDP Nothern leader of the party.

Below is a group picture of Atiku Abubakar alongside his campaign team with the Emir of Kano, His Highness Aminu Bayero

oLatest (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ebonyi APC Governorship Candidate, Nwifuru, Involved In An Accident

5 mins ago

Here Are Reactions After Peter Obi Said LP Will Be Concluding Their 36 States Rally In Lagos Today.

9 mins ago

Osun Tribunal Verdict: Oyetola, APC Cross Appeal

16 mins ago

PDPs Support of the Redesign Policy Shows That They are an Enemy of the People – Wike

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button