Phone Your People In Anambra & Ask Them To Show You The Major Road or School Built by Obi-Oshiomhole

With exactly 22 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, former governor of Edo state, comrade Adams Oshiomole has accused the Labour party presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi of not completing any project while he was a governor.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state is among the front-runners in the forthcoming February 25th presidential election.

Speaking during a campaign rally in one of the local government area in Edo state, the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress told the people that they should call any body in Anambra State and ask them the project that was done by Obi.

Hear him “if you have someone living in Anambra State , phone them and ask them to show you the major road project or school built by Mr Peter Obi when he was the Anambra state Governor.” he said.

