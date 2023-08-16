‘Philip Shaibu’s Father Adopted Adams Oshiomhole In Kaduna When He Was Just 15 Years Old’ -Don Pedro Obaseki

Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki, a prominent member of the PDP, has claimed that former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole is actually Philip Shaibu’s older brother. He told Arise TV that Oshiomhole was adopted by Philip Shaibu’s dad in Kaduna State when he was 15 years old. He claims that the powerful people in Edo State do not want Philip Shaibu to run for governor in 2024 because of the principles of fairness and equity.

”Philips wants to run, and the powers within the state are against his candidature,” he said. Among Edo State’s three Senatorial districts, Aliyu Adams Oshiomhole represented his home district of Iyamho in Etsako West. Adams Oshiomhole is legally recognised as Philip’s dad.

Adams Oshiomhole was adopted by Philip Shaibu’s family in Kaduna when he was 15 years old. That makes Philip and Adams biological brothers. When Oshiomhole’s father, Philip Shaibu’s grandfather, passed away in 2015, he was given a state funeral. That’s something that needs to be considered, in my opinion.

[Begin at 7:01]

