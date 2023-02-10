PFN Denies Endorsing Peter Obi Or Any Other Presidential Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Punch paper, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has refuted claims circulating on social media that the organization has endorsed Mr. Peter Obi, a former governor of the state of Anambra and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

As the 17th Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, titled “More Than Conquerors,” is currently taking place in Bayelsa State, the group denied the rumors on Friday. The PFN National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emmah Isong, called the rumors “fake news,” citing that the group has not endorsed any presidential candidate.

The governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is running for vice president in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr. Peter Obi were all present at the same time as the group, he added, and at no point did His Eminence Bishop Dr. Wale Oke or the fathers of faith of the NEC endors any presidential candidate or political party.

