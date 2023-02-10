This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PFN Denies Endorsing Labour Party & Peter Obi.

According to a news publication by The Punch Newspapers, it was disclosed that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has claimed that it has not endorsed the Labour Party nor its presidential flag bearer, Mr Peter Gregory Obi.

This was made known by the PFN’s National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emmah Isong, at the ongoing 17th Biennial conference on Friday, the 10th of February 2023, where he described the rumors as “fake news”.

According to him while debunking the rumour, he said; “I want you to know that nothing like that has ever happened in the history of the PFN”.

Speaking further while clearing the air about the alleged endorsement of Peter Obi, he stated that the ongoing conference is open to all Christians, especially those in power, to come and fellowship.

He made it known as it was not only Peter Obi who came to grace the ongoing conference, adding that the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Okowa, was also in attendance.

In addition, he pleaded with the supporters of all political parties across the nation to desist from using social media to spread fake news, adding that political campaign has gone beyond social media.

