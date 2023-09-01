Petrol consumption falls by 30% – Kyari

The nation’s fuel consumption has declined by 30 per cent following the removal of petrol subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

According to Vanguard, The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kyari, disclosed this at the media briefing by the Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, in Abuja this afternoon.

According to Mr. Kyari, the decrease in fuel consumption from around 66.7 million litres per day before the elimination of subsidies to approximately 46 million litres per day at this time also represented a 30 percent decrease in the amount of foreign currency that NNPCL needed to import fuel.

Vanguard report that, An overjoyed GMD also revealed that oil output has increased from a very precarious position of less than 1 million barrels some months ago to 1.6 million barrels by Wednesday.

Mr. Edun had already claimed that the Tinubu administration was after the money held in domestic accounts and abroad by Nigerians.

He claimed that Nigerians have enormous resources at home and abroad that could be used to revive the economy, and he said his team was working to create the conditions necessary to draw these resources into the Nigerian economy for investment in a variety of fields.

