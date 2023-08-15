Petitions Against Tinubu’s Election Deemed Futile, No Need to Waste Time – Senator Ajibola Basiru

Senator Ajibola Basiru, the newly appointed National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, has asserted that all petitions challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are without merit.

Speaking on a political program hosted by Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television, Senator Basiru highlighted his belief that the petitions lack substance and stand little chance of success.

As per reports from the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged victorious in the presidential election, surpassing notable opponents like Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

The Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging Tinubu’s victory through the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The nation awaits the court’s verdict following the completion of the petition hearings.

Senator Basiru confidently stated, “Based on my understanding of Nigerian electoral law and having reviewed the petitions and participated in the proceedings, I can confidently say that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are without merit, and there is no need to waste time in refuting them.”

Lovematter1 (

)