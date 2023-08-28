Petitioners Go For Technicalities Because Proving Election Irregularity Is Difficult – Liborous Oshoma

Amid the ongoing litany of election petition tribunals sitting across the various states of the country, renowned lawyer, and public affairs analyst, Barrister Liborous Oshoma has come out to reveal that most petitioners prefer to challenge election outcomes based on technicalities rather than on perceived irregularities witnessed during the polls.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Morning Show’ on Monday, August 28, Oshoma pointed out that the Supreme Court’s insistence on petitioners proving claims of election irregularities by providing evidence of every result issued across to polling units, has led Lawyers and their clients to focus on technical issues such as party membership, and academic records of their opponents in the bid to get them disqualified by the courts.

He said; “Against the backdrop of my experience in election petition tribunals -and I have handled quite a lot since 2003, I know that proving election Irregularity is usually very difficult. It is a very tall order because consistently, the Supreme Court has said that you need to prove your case polling unit by polling unit, and it must be done by polling agents who witnessed what transpired at the polling unit.

So, what these petitioners do, because they know that such area is a tall order, so they go for the technicalities, such as qualifications of candidates. And because the court has said that qualification is both pre-election and post-election issue, petitioners no longer bother themselves with the tall order of proving election irregularities polling unit by polling unit, they know it’s difficult.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 2:27).

