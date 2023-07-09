Petition Against Tinubu: LP Is Not Part Of What Peter Obi Is Doing – Abayomi Arabambi

In a recent interview on Arise Television, Abayomi Arabambi, the Factional Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), made some noteworthy statements regarding the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and the LP’s position on the matter. Arabambi suggested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) had defeated the LP’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election. He emphasized that the LP was not involved in Obi’s actions at the tribunal.

Arabambi expressed his belief that Peter Obi would not succeed in his case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. He clarified that the LP had no knowledge of Obi challenging President Tinubu’s victory at the tribunal and stated that the party would respect the court’s decision. According to Arabambi, the former Anambra Governor was acting independently at the tribunal, and the LP was not supporting his efforts.

Furthermore, Arabambi asserted that Peter Obi did not make the LP a significant force in Nigerian politics. He highlighted that the party had previously produced a Governor and lawmakers before Obi joined their ranks. Arabambi implied that Obi had little concern for other LP candidates in the 2023 general elections, considering him to be merely a nominal Presidential Candidate of the party.

In addition to these remarks, Arabambi called upon the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to investigate Obi for deleting a post in which he referred to Tinubu as the President. The LP’s Factional Publicity Secretary seemingly viewed this act as significant and worthy of inquiry.

Overall, Arabambi’s statements during the interview shed light on the LP’s detachment from Peter Obi’s actions at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and their perception of his role within the party.

source: https://youtu.be/rpEtQL_c5X4

