NEWS

PeterObi celebrates Agboola; says Nigerian youth won’t resort to criminality if leaders inspire hope

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, celebrated a 13-year-old Nigerian, Joshua Agboola, who emerged as the youngest Certified Amazon Web Services (AWS) Developer Associate in Africa.

Mr Obi took to his Twitter page to recognise Master Agboola while highlighting the vital role education plays in every child’s life.

“This achievement reminds us of the immeasurable roles that education plays in the life of every child’s life. 

“This accomplishment serves as a reminder of the crucial significance that education plays in every child’s life. His success story ought to motivate young people in our country to work hard at honing their talents and to constantly aim to do better at what they do, according to Mr. Obi. 

Former governor of Anambra Mr. Obi said that achievement attained through the constructive use of abilities is more honourable. 

Mr. Obi contends that if Nigerian leadership fosters optimism skill and integrity, with productivity as a top priority, the nation will improve. He predicted that the teenagers’ focus would naturally turn away from illegal activity and towards more worthwhile uses of their skills. 

Mr Obi also emphasised the outstanding accomplishments of Nigerian youth in the field of information technology. He claims that these accomplishments demonstrate Nigeria’s readiness to profit from contemporary technologies. 

The newest Certified Amazon Web Services (AWS) Developer Associate in Africa is Master Agboola. 

He accomplished this after taking a two-hour test that evaluated his abilities and knowledge in building, deploying, and troubleshooting on the AWS cloud platform. 

Ganandaji (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Nigeria Is Passing Through A Leadership Problem – Kenneth Okonkwo

8 mins ago

Full List Of Tinubu’s Second Ministerial Nominees With Their States

17 mins ago

Tribunal: INEC Told Court That Fine Paid By BAT Isn’t The One Described In The Constitution- Kenneth Okonkwo

28 mins ago

Ugezu Jideofor Reacts After Major Gen. Tchiani Revealed why he Carried out a Coup in Niger Republic.

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button