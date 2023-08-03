PeterObi celebrates Agboola; says Nigerian youth won’t resort to criminality if leaders inspire hope

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, celebrated a 13-year-old Nigerian, Joshua Agboola, who emerged as the youngest Certified Amazon Web Services (AWS) Developer Associate in Africa.

Mr Obi took to his Twitter page to recognise Master Agboola while highlighting the vital role education plays in every child’s life.

“This achievement reminds us of the immeasurable roles that education plays in the life of every child’s life.

Former governor of Anambra Mr. Obi said that achievement attained through the constructive use of abilities is more honourable.

Mr. Obi contends that if Nigerian leadership fosters optimism skill and integrity, with productivity as a top priority, the nation will improve. He predicted that the teenagers’ focus would naturally turn away from illegal activity and towards more worthwhile uses of their skills.

Mr Obi also emphasised the outstanding accomplishments of Nigerian youth in the field of information technology. He claims that these accomplishments demonstrate Nigeria’s readiness to profit from contemporary technologies.

He accomplished this after taking a two-hour test that evaluated his abilities and knowledge in building, deploying, and troubleshooting on the AWS cloud platform.

