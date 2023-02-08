Peter Okoye Supported PDP Years Ago And Now He’s Supporting LP – Seun Kuti Tackles Mr P Online

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti are both Nigerian singers and they are trending on social media because of their choice of presidential candidate and their argument has gone viral. A video clip was posted on social media by Linda Ikeji blog and it was gathered that seun Kuti accused Peter Okoye of political inconsistency because he’s currently supporting Peter Obi after supporting PDP some years ago.

According to the video, Seun Kuti said that Peter Obi is his friend but he’s saying that he can’t win the election because he’s an opportunist and Nigerians are the only one that can save this country. Click here to watch the video clip in order to know what transpired between Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye.

Seun Kuti also said that they don’t play his music on radio or television because his songs are meaningful and it’s talking about things happening in Nigeria, unlike Peter Okoye who sings in the favour of politicians. He went further to say that despite Peter Okoye loves politicians, they don’t love him.

Peter Okoye reacted to his post online and they are both causing waves online. According to Seun Kuti, he said that Peter Obi is internet favourite but he can’t lead Nigeria. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

