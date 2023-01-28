Peter Obi’s Won’t Do Well At The Polls, His Online Supporters Will Be Surprised —Hannatu Musawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Deputy spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Hannatu Musawa, has stated that supporters of Peter Obi, who are mostly the loudest on social media, will be shocked because their preferred candidate won’t do so well at the polls.

Speaking during a recent interview, she insisted that the presidential candidate of Labour Party wasn’t a threat as Tinubu remains the one and only candidate to beat in the forthcoming elections.

She said: “Many things will happen in this election. One of them is that the people who may not give Peter Obi much credit will be surprised by how well he is going to do. And those who are supporting Obi all over the Internet are going to be shocked at how badly he will do at the presidential election. Then, the nation is going to be astounded as to how Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will perform in the North-West. Let me tell you that the North-West is the backbone of this election, and the North-West is ready to give Tinubu.”

Source: Punch

