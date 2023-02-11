NEWS

Peter Obi’s Supporters Under Attack In Lagos

Supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, were attacked in Lagos State by suspected political thugs.

According to DAILY POST, the development follows the Obi/Datti huge event that is now going place at Tafawa Belewa Square, TBS, Lagos.

Some of Peter Obi’s supporters were seen complaining about how the thugs attacked them at the Jakande, Lekki region of the State in a video that our correspondent was able to obtain.

The victims claim that the suspects attacked people with machete wounds, damaged their car, stole their phones, and did other things because they were reportedly wearing clothing bearing the LP brand.

In a conversation with DAILY POST, Dr. Aliyu Tanko, the spokesperson for the LP presidential campaign council, verified the news.

Nothing can stop a movement whose time has come, he added, “the ObiDent Movement is under attack in Lagos, they are preventing our people from getting to the TBS gathering. Security personnel, pay attention. We continue to move obligingly and successfully.

The terrible occurrence was confirmed when DAILY POST got in touch with Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer.

I don’t know if they are members of the Labour Party or the APC, but I can affirm that some people attacked others, and the DPO in that neighborhood is already looking into the situation, he said.

When asked if there had been any casualties, the PPRO said that he had not yet received information about the attack.

