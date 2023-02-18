Peter Obi’s Supporter, Prof. Utomi, Features on Tinubu’s Documentary

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a rather interesting twist, a chieftain of the Labour Party and a staunch supporter of Peter Obi, Prof. Patrick Utomi, has featured on a performative documentary of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, that aired on TVC . Details of what Utomi said about Tinubu’s emergence in 1999 and his revelations regarding how the former governor managed his conflict with his first deputy governor were gathered from the documentary.

In the documentary, Patrick Utomi said, “Lagos was quite lucky to have gotten Tinubu as governor in 1999.” I ran into Tinubu in 1998 after his return from exile, and he told me how much he admired my opinions and often shared them with NADECO. According to him, NADECO often followed my views. I appreciated him afterwards. After he was elected as governor, Tinubu sought me out and wanted me to work with his team to develop a view of Lagos State. I was the chairman of one of the transition working groups in Lagos State. I respect and regard Tinubu because everything that has happened in Lagos State was planned under his administration.

According to Utomi, Tinubu and his deputy at the time, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, did not get along smoothly. However, things flowed smoothly despite the tension and the confrontational stand of the deputy governor. In spite of her assertiveness, he said, Kofoworola’s viewpoint was either overlooked or politely addressed up until the day when the female members of Tinubu’s cabinet challenged her.

You may recall that Utomi is currently supporting Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and many Nigerians may find his appearance on Tinubu’s documentary surprising. The Nigerian statesman is widely known for his contributions to Nigeria.

You can watch the interview here. (38:30 minute)

