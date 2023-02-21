NEWS

Peter Obi’s Running Mate, Datti Ahmed Reveals States That Will Be Difficult For LP To win

In an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday night, Peter Obi’s running partner Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed expressed his confidence that the Labour Party will defeat its rivals, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the upcoming presidential elections.

Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed cited two states that he believes will be challenging for the Labour Party to win when asked about the state he believes will be the most difficult for them to win. The states that would be challenging for the Labour Party to win are Yobe and Zamfara, according to him.

He said, “Well, Yobe and Zamfara,” quoting the original declaration made public by Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed. They are two good pals who are challenging to defeat.

