Peter Obi’s presidential ambition dead on arrival — Tambuwal

The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal has described the Presidential ambition of the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Peter Obi as dead on arrival

Tambuwal stated this on the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential marketing campaign rally held in Yola, Adamawa.

The Sokoto Governor stated, “ I commend all our birthday birthday celebration leaders and participants for all of the efforts, while the marketing campaign started, we had 18 contestants and the main candidate is Atiku and the main price price tag is Atiku/Okowa. We aren’t ethnic bigots.

We offered applicants which can be geared up for the election and serve Nigerians. Other applicants don’t have the reviews of Atiku and Okowa.

“As a former Speaker, I understand the distinction and it’s miles handiest Atiku/Okowa that could flow the u . s . forward. The price price tag displays pan Nigeria. We won’t vote for APC, again.

Tambuwal criticized Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi pronouncing his presidential ambition is lifeless and buried.

The Sokoto governor stated, “When Peter Obi become governor of Anambra he didn’t behavior one nearby executive election.

“How should he try and be president while he couldn’t behavior nearby executive elections? He isn’t always Democratic enough. As a ways as I am worried Peter Obi’s candidature is lifeless on arrival.”

Peter Obi had attended a feature in Adamawa wherein he turned into greeted through a significant crowd, a improvement many believed could have rattled the PDP in Adamawa.

Content created and supplied by: Olatunji2022 (via 50minds

News )

