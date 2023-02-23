NEWS

Peter Obi’s pictures with the United Nations team that is generating lots of reactions (Pics)

With 3 days to the presidential election, the flag bearer of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi continues to move around the country, soliciting support from Nigerians. Obi is among the top presidential candidates for the upcoming election and many of his supporters are optimistic about his victory. Peter Obi made a post about how he received some representatives from the United Nations in Onitsha on his official Twitter handle. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party explained that he visited Onitsha for various engagements ahead of the February 25 polls.

Hear him, “This afternoon, I met with the United Nations team in Onitsha. I am grateful to the Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe (AGBOGIDI) for the courtesy of using his palace as the meeting venue.”

Peter Obi posted some pictures taken from the meeting and this generated lots of reactions from social media users. Below are how some users reacted.

