Peter Obi’s pictures in Onitsha that generated reactions from social media users

With just 3 days to the presidential election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi continues to seek support from Nigerians. In a post made on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, February 23, Peter Obi revealed that he visited Onitsha for several engagements ahead of the February 25 election. The former governor of Anambra state revealed that he will be having a meeting with a team of United Nations Representatives that will be in Nigeria later today.

His post goes, “I’ve just arrived in Onitsha for various engagements, including my meeting with the United Nations team visiting Nigeria.”

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party shared some pictures that were taken during the trip to Onitsha. The pictures drew mixed reactions from Nigerians, with supporters of the Labour Party wishing him luck in the February 25 polls. A user commented, “God bless you, sir. We love and appreciate you and we will stand with you till you win. We ain’t running this race in vain. That God who brought us from no structure to this very realm will give us the required victory on Saturday.”

