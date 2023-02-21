Peter Obi’s pictures at the Eke Awka market generates reactions

The candidates who are vying for the presidency are engaged in an increasingly heated campaign now that the election is less than a week away. Mr. Peter Obi, who is currently serving as the presidential candidate for the Labour Party and the election will take place on February 25. It has been reported that the former Governor of Anambra state made a trip to Awka for the Eke Awka market road walk that was supposed to take place on February 21. The presidential candidate for the Labour Party tweeted some photographs that were shot at the occasion, which saw hundreds of Labour Party supporters turn out to greet him.

Listen to what he has to say: “I have just finished touching down in Awka for the Eke Awka Market road walk.” Sen. Victor Umeh, the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the Anambra Central Senatorial zone in Anambra State, as well as other Party stakeholders, greeted me with open arms when I arrived.

There was a range of responses from Nigerians, with some commending the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for his efforts leading up to the election in 2023, while others expressing their disapproval. A user of the media left the following comment: “God bless and keep you Sir. Kindly do and take a break. You have done your best. It is up to each of us at this point to determine what it is that we desire for ourselves.

