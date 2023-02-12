Peter Obi’s Photographer Counters Ahmad’s Claim Over The Poor Turn Up Of Crowd At LP Rally In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday witnessed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed Datti and the governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour holding their presidential campaign rally in TBS, Lagos. Peter Obi was also on a road walk across some streets in Lagos after visiting the Alaba International Market.

With that, Bashir Ahmad, while reacting to the crowd that turned up for Peter Obi’s rally in Lagos, said if that’s all the Labour Party could get in Lagos with over 6 Million plus votes,then it’s very safe to congratulate their candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC as the next president of Nigeria.

Countering that claim, Esther Umoh, one of the official photographers of Peter Obi who, since the campaign, has captured some beautiful photos of Labour Party rallies across states in Nigeria, shared pictures of the actual turnout of the crowd at TBS while calling Peter Obi the real city boy.

