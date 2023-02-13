This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi’s Labour Party breaks down its structure and announces support for the PDP in Ogun

A few individuals from the work party have deserted to the People’s Group’s leftist faction in Ogun State.

Everyday POST reports that the LP followers in Ewekoro Nearby Government fell upon their design to help and cast a ballot for the PDP in the February 25 and Walk 11 general elections.

A PDP senatorial up-and-comer in Ogun Focal, Olumide Aderinokun, got the previous Peter Obi allies into his party during his mission visit through Ewekoro LG on Monday.

The Work Party individuals were driven by their bad habit director in Ewekoro, Fayoyin Kayode.

As would be natural for him, Kayode said the absconding LP individuals were joining the PDP due to their craving to help Aderinokun and different individuals from the party.

“We are leaving the work party for the PDP.” “We will be working for the development of Aderinokun of the PDP as our next Congressperson and different applicants of the party,” he said.

Kayode revealed that north of 2000 Work Party individuals absconded across the different wards in Ewekoro into the PDP.

“We are blissful about the future with Aderinokun, and he stands apart as a man with honesty among his opponents. I caught wind of him as of late, and I was dazzled by his predecessors. Aderinokun has the right to succeed Representative Ibikunle Amosun.

